September 29

Business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce platform udaan has announced the launch of ‘4X4 delivery service’ for pharmacies.

As part of the new service offering, udaan will provide medicine delivery to pharmacies every four-hour with four slot options (5 AM, 11 AM, 2 PM and 5 PM) in a day to order medicines across six cities—Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune.

udaan plans to scale the ‘4X4 delivery service’ to more cities/towns in the next 6-8 months.

The ‘4X4 delivery service’ has been launched after a pilot program and extensive feedback from pharmacies.

During the pilot phase, the business witnessed a 45 per cent increase in orders in the select cities. Going forward, as the service will be scaled to additional towns and cities, more regional language options will be offered to the pharmacies for their convenience.

Sanjay Sharma, Business Head–Pharma Category, udaan, said, “Our 4X4 delivery service is aimed at offering ease and convenience to pharmacies while ordering a range of medicines from the udaan platform. We believe this industry-first initiative will enable us to cater to daily needs of pharmacies in a more efficient manner, who in turn will be able to offer quick and better service to their end customers. The 4X4 delivery service has been made possible due to our extensive logistics & distribution network capabilities, and we are confident that this initiative will benefit a large base of pharmacies across Bharat.”

The pharma category on the udaan platform currently lists Medicines, Medical Supplies, and Over the counter (OTC) Products. Currently udaan is said to have thousands of pharmacies registered on the platform. udaan has a network of over 3 million retailers, chemists, kirana shops, HoReCa, farmers and 25-30,000 sellers across 1200 cities in the country covering more than 12,000 pin codes.