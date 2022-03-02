Ukraine crisis: SpiceJet to operate more evacuation flights

SpiceJet will operate special evacuation flights from Kosice in Slovakia on March 3 and March 4, and from Bucharest in Romania on March 4 and March 6 to bring home Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

The airline will use its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for these special flights.

“SpiceJet will operate ferry flights to Kosice from Delhi and to Bucharest from Delhi and Amritsar,” it said in a statement.

The airline has already operated two evacuation flights under ‘Operation Ganga’.