UltraTech cement adds 2.70 mtpa clinker unit

UltraTech Cement, the country’s largest cement producer, has added 2.70 million tonne per annum capacity by commissioning second clinker line at Hirmi Cement Works in Chhattisgarh. The company will add another 1.30 mtpa of capacity at the same plant by the June quarter.

The commissioning of clinkerisation unit was completed well ahead of schedule and is a unique achievement considering the slowdown faced in project work earlier during the year due to Covid, said the company in a statement on Tuesday.

UltraTech has a consolidated capacity of 119.95 mtpa of grey cement and has 22 integrated manufacturing units, 27 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight bulk packaging terminals across India.

The company’s sales volume in FY’22 increased 9 per cent to 94 mtpa and registered a capacity utilisation of 90 per cent in the March quarter.