UltraTech invests $101.1 million in UAE-based RAK cement

Our Bureau | Mumbai, April 15 | Updated on: Apr 15, 2022
Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. UltraTech Cement Ltd, India's biggest cement producer, reported a 16.3 percent year-on-year fall in profit for the quarter ended March 31. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION EMPLOYMENT)

Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. UltraTech Cement Ltd, India's biggest cement producer, reported a 16.3 percent year-on-year fall in profit for the quarter ended March 31. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION EMPLOYMENT) | Photo Credit: AMIT DAVE

Acquires 29.39% share in RAK cement

UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UltraTech Cement in UAE, has invested $101 million to acquire a 29.39 per cent stake in RAK Cement Co for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC.

Listed on the Abu Dhabi and Kuwait stock exchanges, RAK Cement registered a turnover of ₹482 crore last year against ₹446 crore in 2020. The company turnover in 2019 was ₹453 crore.

The fresh investment along with the existing shareholding will result in UltraTech Cement Middle East Investment holding 29.79 per cent in RAK Cement, it said

Published on April 15, 2022
