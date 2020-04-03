Undertaking several initiatives to help employees: Maruti Suzuki

The country's largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has said that despite the lockdown it is taking all necessary steps to take care of its employees, including payment of salaries on time.

While some of the workers were paid the March salary in advance, salaries for others were transferred as per schedule.

“Employee salary pay-outs are being made as per schedule and bank transfers have started from March 30. In fact, all outsourced employees have been paid ahead of schedule. In addition, regular communication is being undertaken with all regular and outsourced employees through established employee communication channels,” Rajesh Uppal, Member Executive Board (HR & IT), MSIL, told BusinessLine.

He said the company has set up a 24x7 help desk to address any concerns and questions of employees.

“Our supervisors and managers regularly enquire about health conditions of employees through informal and formal channels like team con-call. Maruti Suzuki canteens are also helping with food supplies in case anyone feels any food shortages. Employees are directed to strictly follow all government advisories,” he said.

MSIL has 33,180 employees as of last financial year, out of which around 17,000 are contractual or temporary workers, spread across Gurugram and Manesar facilities in Haryana.

Apart from practicing social distancing, team Maruti Suzuki is also undertaking several initiatives to help the employees in this difficult times, the company said.

For instance, meals prepared at in-house canteens of these facilities are being distributed to support temporary workmen and student trainees staying in nearby areas.

“Around 7,000 food packets are being served for both lunch and dinner at Gurugram and Manesar. Maruti Suzuki is also supporting Gurugram administration by providing 500 kits of dry ration every day. These kits include rice, atta, cooking oil, sugar, soap and other essential items,” it said.

MSIL added that it is also distributing masks and clinical thermometers. And, as part of its CSR activities, ration has also been distributed in five villages including Kasan, Alihar, Dhana, Baas-Kusla and Kho.