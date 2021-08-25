Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste reviews NMDC performance

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste visited the Head Office of NMDC Limited at Hyderabad, and reviewed the mining major's performance.

After a meeting with the NMDC CMD, directors and senior officials, Kulaste said, NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in India and has been the backbone of steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers.

He appreciated NMDC’s efforts for carrying out sustainable and responsible mining and also showed keen interest in ongoing expansion projects and congratulated NMDC for its comprehensive CSR initiatives.

Earlier, NMDC CMD Sumit Deb apprised the Minister about NMDC’s performance, progress of ongoing projects and assured that best efforts are put to enhance production and productivity.