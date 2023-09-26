Global apparel retailer Uniqlo on Tuesday said that it has roped in Katrina Kaif as its first ever brand endorser in India.

The one-year partnership will see the Bollywood actor endorsing UNIQLO as she makes her debut in the brand’s Fall Winter 2023 campaign.

Kaif will be seen in the brand’s campaign films across digital and offline channels, “personifying the brand’s LifeWear philosophy of authenticity, diversity, and timelessness.”, it added

“We are extremely pleased to have Katrina Kaif join us as Uniqlo’s first brand endorser in India. Katrina embodies a truly authentic personality. Her effortless and refined style resonates with the brand’s philosophy of simple made better, focusing on evolving everyday clothing to improve people’s lives,” said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India.

Currently, Uniqlo operates 10 stores with two additional stores in the pipeline set to open 2 additional stores by next month.

“Personally, I have always been fascinated with Japanese culture and their design aesthetics. Uniqlo has been my go-to brand for my daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are. Their simple, high-quality clothing is also very versatile, and perfect to build one’s everyday wardrobe with,” added Kaif.

Today UNIQLO has more than 2,400 stores across the world. Since opening its first store in Hiroshima in 1984, UNIQLO has created apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity, featuring universal designs, supreme fit and comfort with the aim to improve the daily lives of its customers.

