upGrad acquires recruitment firm WOLVES

Bengaluru, July 14

upGrad Rekrut, a subsidiary of edtech major upGrad, has acquired WOLVES India, a recruitment and staffing firm, for an undisclosed amount.

The Bengaluru-based WOLVES India places tech talent across start-ups, along with mid and large-sized organisations in India and overseas. With a 70 professionals team, WOLVES has closed over 5,000 placements in technology and product roles. It has also been addressing hiring challenges across the aero-space segment through its proprietary product - Quasara, and helping global businesses to set up their offshore centres.

Commenting on the development, upGrad Co-founder & MD, Mayank Kumar, said, “Our acquisitions reflect our commitment to drive career outcomes for our learners. While with upGrad Rekrut we saw our learners receiving record-breaking CTCs during FY22, the joining of WOLVES India will give us an edge in the tech ecosystem. It shall foster wider employment opportunities for our learners in the form of highly paid tech roles and enhanced career acceleration.”

The tech industry in India will continue to observe steady demand for skilled talent and is expected to become a $350 billion market by FY26. “We are thrilled to welcome Raghu and his team on board to partner with upGrad Rekrut to offer an enhanced placement portfolio, thus enabling upGrad learners with the Tech jobs of tomorrow. This aligns with our ambition of becoming the global talent superpower in the next few years,” said Ajay Shah, Managing Founder, and Husain Tinwala - Co-founder of upGrad Rekrut.

Founder and Director Raghu S. said, “WOLVES’ passion lies in enabling the perfect matchmaking between corporates and the right set of talent through analytics, market research and innovative strategies. Therefore, I’m confident that WOLVES India will support upGrad to present world-class tech job opportunities to its learners and together with upGrad Rekrut create a market leader in Tech hiring.” WOLVES India will continue to operate independently under the leadership of its Raghu S.