Urban Ladder opens first store in Chennai

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 09, 2019

File Photo of Ashish Goel, CEO and Co-Founder, Urban Ladder.

Urban Ladder, omnichannel furniture brand, has forayed into Chennai with a new store at Nungambakkam. The new store will allow customers experience the ‘touch-and-feel’ aspect of the omnichannel retail. The home decor and design brand aims to expand to other key cities.

“Chennaiites have a demand for both traditional tastes, that our solid wood furniture caters to, as well as a more modern needs, which our minimalist-style furniture meets. As a brand, we believe that we can meet the needs of all of Chennai’s multicultural customers,” said Ashish Goel, CEO and Co-Founder, Urban Ladder, in a press release.

The company currently have 12 stores in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune.

