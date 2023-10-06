American chip manufacturer Applied Materials is in the process of establishing an R&D facility in Bengaluru, pending approvals from the Karnataka government. Simultaneously, Juniper Networks Inc. is exploring the possibility of establishing a hardware manufacturing facility in the same region.

The developments come as the Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M.B. Patil, held discussions with Applied Materials on Wednesday regarding the setting up of a Centre of Excellence for innovation and an R&D lab at Whitefield in Bengaluru.

The company officials sought the government’s support in this regard and requested that it expedite the process of issuing pre-construction approvals to set up its lab. Moreover, the team also discussed the importance of chemicals and gases for the semiconductor ecosystem and the ease of business.

In the recent past, the chip manufacturer announced an investment plan of $400 million spread over the next four years to set up an engineering centre in Bengaluru .M.B. Patil-led-delegation visited the company’s Maydan Technology Centre, a facility dedicated to advanced chip-making.

In another meeting with San Francisco-headquartered Juniper Networks Inc., the delegation discussed issues including enhancing its R&D capabilities in the state and exploring hardware manufacturing along with the supplier ecosystem, policies, and incentives in Karnataka.

Currently, Juniper Networks has the largest data centre in Karnataka, employing 4000 people.

Furthermore, the two sides also delved into renewable energy plans for business operations and government partnerships on establishing a Centre of Excellence for design and wireless products by March 2024.

In addition, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives for skill development in rural areas and collaboration on skilling and training in data science, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity were also part of the discussion.

