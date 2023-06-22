Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited leading global companies such as General Electric (GE), Applied Materials, and Micron to participate in India’s growth story. During his second leg of the US visit, Modi met the Chiefs of these companies in Washington on Wednesday (EST time).

GE’s commitment to manufacturing in India

In his meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of GE, H. Lawrence Culp Jr., Modi appreciated the company for its long-term commitment to manufacturing in India. Prime Minister and Culp Jr. discussed GE’s greater technology collaboration to promote manufacturing in India. “Prime Minister invited GE to play a greater role in aviation and renewable energy sector in India,” a statement issued by External Affairs Ministry said.

GE is an American multinational company. It is best known for its work in the Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare industries.

Modi’s meeting with Applied Materials CEO

Later Modi met President and CEO of Applied Materials Gary E. Dickerson. He invited Applied Materials for contributing to strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in India. Prime Minister also invited Applied Materials for the development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities in India. “Prime Minister and Dickerson discussed the potential of Applied Materials’ collaboration with academic institutions in India to create skilled workforce,” the statement said.

Applied Materials is a leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. It also have expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enabling customers to transform possibilities into reality.

Modi’s meeting with Micron CEO

Modi also met the CEO of Micron, Sanjay Mehrotra. Prime Minister invited Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India. He noted that India can provide competitive advantages in various parts of the semiconductor supply chain, added the statement.

Sources have confirmed that the Cabinet has paved the way for setting up Micron’s $2.7-billion semiconductor testing and packaging unit in Gujarat. According to them, the approval was given last week. Cabinet approval was required for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) amounting to around ₹11,000 crore.

Sources said this proposal was cleared after the government modified the semiconductor programme and increased the incentives. Micron’s plant is estimated to provide employment to 5,000 people.