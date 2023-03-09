Hy-Vee, a US-based grocery retailer, opened its new Global Capabilities Centre—Helpful Smiles Technology (HST) Global—in Bengaluru.

The HST Global team will work in conjunction with Hy-Vee’s US technology teams to develop innovative technology solutions that help make customers’ lives easier, healthier, and happier, said the company.

The company further said that it is planning to hire IT professionals who are passionate about technology, innovation and finding solutions to help today’s retail consumer.

“As we continue to develop new solutions for our customers, we are proud to invest in HST Global and expand our team of talented technology professionals. Through our Global Capabilities Centre, we will have the ability to create 24/7 operations that allow us to increase product innovation and better serve our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Executive Director.

Hy-Vee partnered with ANSR Inc., the US-headquartered firm that helps companies build and manage global teams in talent-rich locations across the world.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned company operating more than 550 retail business units across the US with sales of nearly $14 billion annually. The supermarket chain employs more than 80,000 individuals. In addition to operating more than 285 grocery stores across eight US states, Hy-Vee also operates more than 190 convenience stores and several subsidiaries and divisions.

BV Naidu, Chairman of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), said, “Karnataka is the biggest IT hub in India and home to the fourth-largest technology cluster in the world. Bangalore’s rich talent pool and vibrant start-up ecosystem will help Hy-Vee enhance business operations and drive technology innovation. It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Hy-Vee to Bangalore and assure them of all the support in scaling the Global Capabilities Centre.”

