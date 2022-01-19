Rocketlane, a US/Chennai-based customer onboarding innovator company, has raised $18 million in Series A Funding Round. It was started by three former executives of another US/Chennai-based, and Nasdaq-listed company - Freshworks.

The Series A round is being led by previous Asana investor, 8VC, with additional funding coming from Nexus Venture Partners, Matrix Partners India, and prominent angel investor, Gokul Rajaram.

The funding announcement on Wednesday comes just seven months after Rocketlane announced its seed funding round, bringing total capital invested to $21 million, said a press release.

Proceeds from the current investment will be used to expand product offerings, accelerate marketing, and grow the Rocketlane team, the release said.

“This funding round follows on the back of very strong early customer growth, and validates the market pull in the category as well as the clear product leadership position we’ve established,” said Rocketlane CEO & Co-founder, Srikrishnan Ganesan. The idea for Rocketlane grew out of the founding trio’s own problems with onboarding customers for Freshchat — Srikrishnan Ganesh, Deepak, and Vignesh had built Konotor, an in-app messenger that was acquired by Freshworks and relaunched as Freshchat. Rocketlane was #1 Product of The Day on Product Hunt the day it was launched and has since been growing rapidly.

The company’s global customers include Linksquares, ParcelLab, ReleaseHub, Appcues, ContractPod AI, and B2B companies in India like Chargebee, Delhivery and Yellow.ai, the release said.