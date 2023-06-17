The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a GMP inspection at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ API manufacturing facility (CTO-3) in Bollaram, Hyderabad.

The inspection was conducted from June 12, 2023, to June 16, 2023. The inspection closed with zero observations.

The formulations manufacturing facility in Srikakulam (FTO SEZ PU2) of the Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s has also received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA.

The Agency has classified the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and concluded that the inspection is “closed”, the company said.