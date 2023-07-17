Hyderabad Aurobindo Pharma has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Unit XIV located at Bonangi Village, Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh.

The U.S. regulator conducted an inspection of unit XIV from May 15 to 19, 2023. “The Unit has now received the Establishment Inspection Report classifying the facility as “Voluntary action indicated” (VAI),’‘ the Hyderabad-based company informed the BSE on Monday.

The exact details of VAI have not been disclosed.