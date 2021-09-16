UST achieves Carbon Neutral accreditation

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has achieved the ‘Carbon Neutral’ company certification in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol, a leading global framework for carbon neutrality.

The CarbonNeutral Protocol is the first set of clear guidelines for businesses to achieve carbon neutrality, set up by Natural Capital Partners in 2002. It has since been continually updated with input from an advisory council of external experts to ensure it reflects the latest industry and scientific best practices.

Pledge to climate action

“The latest accreditation is aligned with UST’s commitment to act responsibly and minimise the impact of its activities on the environment,” a company spokesman said here. “It also underscores the company’s unwavering pledge to climate action”, he added.

This is the latest in UST’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) and social responsibility initiatives, including joining the Amazon-led The Climate Pledge, a cross-sector business community working together to crack the climate crisis and solve the challenges of decarbonising the economy.

Also read: UST’s CyberProof adds Radiflow to partner network

As a signatory to The Climate Pledge, UST is taking science-based, high-impact actions to tackle climate change by innovating in supply chain efficiency, sustainable transportation, circular economy, and clean energy solutions, the spokesman said.

Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST, said that the company is honoured to be recognised as a certified CarbonNeutral company as it furthers its commitment to decrease the carbon footprint and support additional carbon-reduction projects.

Saskia Feast, Managing Director, Global Client Solutions, Natural Capital Partners, said that “in this critical decade of climate action, we need to use all the solutions available to deliver the change we need.” UST’s CarbonNeutral company certification and commitment to environmental stewardship demonstrate how business can deliver meaningful action on climate change.

Nandagopal Ramachandran, General Manager-Operations, UST, said that the company has made it crystal clear that it will act to protect the planet and commit to transforming the communities it impacts every day. “At the same time, we are committing to further emissions reductions, with a target for Net Zero by 2040,” he added.

Plans various initiatives

From its humble beginnings in 1999, UST has always invested in improving society through corporate sustainability and social responsibility actions positively impacting the world, the spokesman said.

Also read: UST to hire over 10,000 techies in calendar 2021

Some of the current and upcoming initiatives include: