UST Global certified as 'Great Place to Work' in US

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST Global has announced that it has been certified as a 'great workplace in the US' for 2019-2020.

The certification process took place through the Trust Index Survey and culture assessment by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, a company spokesman said here.

Employee well-being

It recognises UST Global’s continued commitment to employee success, positive workplace culture, employee experience and leadership acumen delivering market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

The spokesman attributed the recognition to the great work culture that has been built within, beginning with UST Global’ s leadership and commitment to honest and fair business practices.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified. It is an honor and testament to our incredible team," said Manu Gopinath, Chief People Officer, UST Global.

Management's trust

“The ‘USsociates’ truly make UST Global a great place to work. Their invaluable feedback, passion and dedication has made this wonderful achievement possible,” Gopinath added

According to the Great Place to Work (GPTW) 2019 survey, an overwhelming majority of UST Global employees reported that working in the company makes them feel welcomed.

The management trusts people to do a good job without unnecessary supervision, and provides facilities that contribute to a good working environment. Customers would rate the services as 'excellent.'

Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said that the ‘Great Place to Work’ recognition makes UST Global a trusted technology partner for clients and throws light on the commitment and passion of ‘USsociates’.

"We have built a diverse and comprehensive workforce on the foundation of ‘Transforming Lives’. Being recognised in this manner is reiteration of the employee-centric approach at UST Global," Sudheendra added.