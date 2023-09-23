The 13th edition of V-Guard’s annual “Big Idea contest” for students from management and engineering institutions culminated on Saturday.

The finals of this year’s “Big Idea Business Plan” and “Tech Design” contests took place between September 21-23, showcasing over 300 entries from leading institutions across different parts of the country. This year’s contest theme, “The Hygienic, Multi-tasking, Intuitive Kitchen for a Better Tomorrow,” challenged young minds to harness technologies like 5G, AI, IoT, and more to create a safer and more efficient kitchen life.

In the Business Plan contest, Arshad Allauddin Pimpare, Souvik Mondal and Akash Hirugade from IIM Trichy bagged the first prize, while IIM Kashipur and NITIE Mumbai secured the positions of first and second runners-up respectively. IIM Ranchi, TA PAI Management Institute Manipal, IIM Bodhgaya earned the special jury award for outstanding submission.

Krishna Prasad, Abhijith Jithesh and Vaibhav Krishna from Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science emerged as the winner of the Big Idea Tech Design contest. The first and second runner-up positions were secured by The L N M Institute of Information Technology, Jaipur and Kongu Engineering College Erode respectively. The LNM Institute of Information Technology and National Institute of technology, Rourkela earned the special jury award for outstanding submission.

A total of 31 teams were shortlisted for the Business Plan contest, while 14 teams advanced to the Tech Design segment. Finalists were tasked with presenting innovative and insightful ideas aligned with V-Guard’s business strategy for sustainable growth.

The winners of the Business Plan contest were given cash prizes of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 for the top three positions, along with trophies and certificates of recognition.

In the Big Idea Tech Design contest, the winners received cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000, and Rs 25,000 for the first, second, and third positions respectively. Additionally, two teams in the Business Plan contest received a special jury award, each carrying prize money of Rs 25,000.

The shortlisted teams presented their competitive concepts and strategies during the event held in Kochi. These ideas were evaluated based on criteria including originality, practical applicability, feasibility, simplicity, and their potential positive impact on V-Guard’s business and its consumers.

Kochouseph Chittilappilly, Chairman Emeritus of V-Guard Industries Ltd felicitated the winners.

The Big Idea contest has evolved into a platform for young, dynamic minds to engage with top leaders at V-Guard. This opportunity allows them to deliberate on business challenges, refine their thought processes, and cultivate an atmosphere of innovation.

