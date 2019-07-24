V Guard Industries Q1 PAT increases 54%

The consumer and electrical major V Guard Industries Limited has registered a 54 per cent increase in PAT at Rs 53 crore in Q1 against Rs 34.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The consolidated net revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 707 crore, an increase of 10 per cent over the previous year (Rs 642 crore). The non-south markets contributed 46 per cent of the net revenue.

Mithun K.Chittilappilly, Managing Director, said both electronics and consumer durables performed well during the quarter. The electrical segment was impacted by trade de-stocking of wires category caused by downward trend in copper prices. “We are making satisfying progress with our new categories and new markets. We continue to invest towards enhancing organisational capabilities and improving our competitiveness in the market. The growth momentum is expected to sustain in the coming quarters”.