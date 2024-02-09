Va Tech WABAG Ltd (WABAG), a leading player in the water technology space, has reported a consolidated profit after tax at ₹63 crore for the quarter that ended December 31, 2023, when compared with a PAT of ₹47 crore in the year-ago quarter, aided by improved operating performance.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹83 crore, against ₹60 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations was higher at ₹704 when compared with ₹652 crore, according to a statement.

On a standalone basis, the company’s PAT reported a significant increase to ₹62 crore in the December 2023 quarter when compared with ₹37 crore in the December 2022 quarter. Revenue from operations was higher at ₹624 crore against ₹519 crore.

The company had a total order book size of about ₹11,900 crore, including framework contracts.

The company’s revenue expansion has commenced in this H2 with our new and large projects gaining traction. We continued to deliver another profitable growth in this quarter as well and also finished on a net cash positive note. As we step into the last quarter of the fiscal year, we are confident to, maintain the momentum and finish the year on a good note,” said Rajiv Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director, Va Tech WABAG Ltd.

For the 9-months of FY24, the company’s consolidated profit after tax for the period was higher at ₹172 crore when compared with a PAT of ₹123 crore in the year-ago period. However, consolidated revenue was lower at ₹1,922 crore against ₹2,034 crore.