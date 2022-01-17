Va Tech Wabag secures $100 mn EPC order in UAE’s water RO project

Va Tech Wabag, a leading pure-play water technology player, has bagged an engineering and procurement contract worth about $100 million in the United Arab Emirates.

With its first order in UAE, Va Tech has further consolidated its presence in the Middle East region in line with its long-term growth plans.

The order

The order is in relation to 120 million gallons per day (MiGD) Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (‘SWRO’) in UAE. The order was secured from Green EPC (a Utico FZC subsidiary) which is the prime EPC contractor for this project, according to a statement.

“This is a significant break-through for WABAG in the UAE enabling us to showcase our technical capabilities and innovative solutions to ensure timely completion of this prestigious, challenging and fast track desalination project of national importance with team Utico & Green EPC,” said Deep Raj Saxena, CEO Middle East & Africa Cluster – VA Tech Wabag.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) selected Utico FZC as the preferred bidder to build the SWRO plant and operate it over a period of 35 years, under the Independent Water Producer (IWP) model, wherein DEWA will off-take 100% of water from this plant. The desalination plant is planned to be commissioned in phases by March 2024 and shall be the largest IWP in Dubai.

The project is part of Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 initiative to maximise the use of green energy for the production of desalinated water and aims at using solar power to supplement the power requirement of the plant during day time. This project supports the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the sustainable development of Dubai, it said.