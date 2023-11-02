Va Tech WABAG has bagged a consortium DBO (design, build and operate) order worth about €63 million for a 345-MLD drinking water treatment plant at Bejaoua, Tunisia, from the Societe Nationale D’exploitation Et De Distribution Des Eaux (SONEDE).

The project, funded by French Development Agency (AFD) and European Investment Bank (BEI), will be executed over a period of 30 months, followed by the operation and maintenance of the plant for 12 months..

This is a repeat order from SONEDE, which has two decades of association with WABAG. The order, which was bagged amid international competition, consolidates WABAG’s market position in the North African region, according to a company statement.

“WABAG, with this large water treatment project, continues its contribution to water security in the African continent. This plant, which is one of the largest drinking water treatment plants in WABAG’s profile, when completed will be an important reference project for us and will further enhance water security in the capital of Tunisia,” said Guhan Kandasamy, Head of Marketing – Africa, Va Tech WABAG.

The project is to be executed with WABAG as leader of the consortium and Entreprise Gloulou Mohamed et Salem (EGMS), the consortium partner, in charge of the civil works.

The scope of WABAG’s work will be engineering and procurement (EP), and operation and maintenance (O&M), which is worth about half of the consortium order value, and includes design, engineering and supply of electromechanical equipment including modern and compact lamella clarifiers, and installation and commissioning of the plant, followed by one-year O&M.

