Vaccine cold chain major B Medical enters India

Luxembourg-based vaccine cold chain and medical refrigeration major B Medical Systems has announced its entry into the Indian market with a manufacturing facility and technology initiatives.

Recently, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Adani Group to set up a manufacturing facility in both the Special Economic Zone and in the domestic tariff area at Mundra. It is aimed at providing logistics for Covid-19 transportation domestically and globally and creating ‘Pharma Excellence Centers’ at the Adani group airports across India, a statement said.

The MoU was signed on January 21, in the presence of Jean Claude Kugener, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India, at the Luxembourg Embassy in New Delhi. Ambassador Kugener welcomed the development terming it a direct result of the successful bilateral virtual summit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel on November 19, 2020.

Jesal Doshi, the deputy CEO of B Medical Systems and the CEO of the company’s India operations, said, “India is the vaccine capital of the world. This agreement is a firm step to also make India the vaccine cold chain capital of the world. Our manufacturing facility in Adani’s domestic tariff area is nearly ready and we are now working with reputed equipment manufacturers to establish world class manufacturing in India in a matter of months.”

The company has global expertise in manufacturing of medical grade vaccine refrigerators, laboratory freezers, ultra-low freezers and transport boxes that can store and transport any vaccine in the temperature range of -86 °C to 8 °C.

Doshi also added that given the scale of the Covid-19 immunisation campaign, the company will help the roll-out achieve its goal by ensuring safe transport and storage of all vaccines from -80 °C to +8 °C with full traceability throughout the value chain.

B Medical Systems has also partnered with Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd (PISPL) to set up manufacturing plant, assembly, and the associated logistics.

The company’s recent projects include the Covid-19 vaccine cold chain projects in Luxembourg, France, Germany, Indonesia, USA and Mexico among others.