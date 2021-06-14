Vaccine shows 93% efficacy against variants: Novavax

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
American biotech company Novavax has said that its Covid-19 vaccine has shown 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease, and 93 per cent efficacy against “predominantly circulating” virus variants.
The findings from their late-stage Phase III clinical trial inject a spot of optimism into the basket of vaccines that will become available to India, as Serum Institute has an alliance with Novavax. It is presently undertaking bridging trails on this vaccine in India, which is expected to be completed by September. Explaining Novavax’s efficacy against the virus variants, a person familiar with the development told BusinessLine that it is also effective against the Delta variant that originated in India and as classified by the World Health Organisation.
Other variants include those that originated in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.
The Novavax product is a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine, and was studied on 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the US and Mexico to evaluate efficacy, safety and immunogenicity. Stanley C Erck, Novavax President and Chief Executive Officer said, they were working with “a sense of urgency” to complete regulatory submissions. In a conference call following the latest findings, the management said they would file for regulatory authorisations in the third quarter in the US, UK, and other geographies, including India. Upon regulatory approvals, Novavax remains on track to reach manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, said the company.
Gregory M Glenn, Novavax President of Research and Development, said the data showed consistent, high levels of efficacy and reaffirmed “the ability of the vaccine to prevent Covid-19 amid ongoing genetic evolution of the virus”.
Further, the company said its vaccine showed success among “high-risk” population (over age 65, under age 65 with certain comorbidities or having life circumstances with frequent Covid-19 exposure). Novavax said that fatigue, headache and muscle pain were the most common symptoms recorded and it lasted less than two days.
The company was also undertaking trials in adolescents from 12 to less than 18 years of age, it added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...