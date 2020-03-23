Vedanta extends Goa shut down for 3 more days

Vedanta’s Sesa Goa Iron Ore has extended the shutdown of its operations for three more days, as per Goa government’s direction.

The State government had directed closure of all industrial and other activities in Goa for the ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday, with the exception of essential services.

Accordingly, all operations at Vedanta’s plant in Amona-Navelim Goa were suspended — including those of blast furnaces — except for one waste heat power plant, which was required to provide electrical power for all cooling water pumps in the plant (for safety reasons) and emergency services. The coke oven battery was also in operation to support the waste heat power plant.

Now, following the fresh directive of the Goa government for extending the janata curfew for three more days, necessary measures will be taken so that the furnace shutdown can be extended, said the company.

This is critical for the safety of the equipment, people and communities around and avoid any safety issues, it added.