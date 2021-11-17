Companies

Vedanta mulls group rejig; separate listing of businesses

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 17, 2021

The board has constituted a panel of directors to evaluate and recommend options to restructure the group

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it is mulling a group restructuring that may include demerger and listing of the aluminium, iron & steel, and oil and gas businesses as standalone entities.

In a stock exchange filing, the firm said its board has constituted a committee of directors to evaluate and recommend options to restructure the group.

"The Board of Directors of the Company has decided that, considering the scale, nature, and potential opportunities for various business verticals of the company, the company should undertake a comprehensive review of the corporate structure and evaluate a full range of options and alternatives (including demerger(s), spin-off(s), strategic partnerships etc.) for unlocking value and simplification of corporate structure," it said.

Subject to a detailed evaluation, it is the intention that the aluminium, iron & steel, and oil and gas businesses would be housed in standalone listed entities, it added.

This is the with objectives of simplifying and streamlining corporate structure, unlocking value for all stakeholders, and creating businesses, which are positioned better to capitalise on their distinct market positions and deliver long-term growth and enable strategic partnerships.

"The Board has also appointed various advisors to assist the Board in evaluating the options," it said.

Published on November 17, 2021

restructuring and recapitalisation
Vedanta Ltd
