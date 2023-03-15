Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has said its promoter Vedanta Resources has repaid a $100-million loan raised by pledging the company’s share.

Last September, promoter group companies -- Twin Star Holdings, Vedanta Resources and Welter Trading -- had borrowed $100 million from Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) by pledging Vedanta shares. However, the said facility has been repaid and the encumbrance has been released.

This disclosure was made by VRL in relation to the facility agreement being repaid and the encumbrance being released over the equity shares of Vedanta held by its subsidiaries, Twin Star Holdings, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II, Finsider International Company, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius, Vedanta Netherlands Investments BV and Welter Trading.