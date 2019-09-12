Vedanta Sesa Goa working on drought mitigation measures in Chitradurga

For Vedanta Sesa Goa, sustainability implies sustainable livelihoods, sustainable businesses and community development through education, employment, healthcare, women empowerment and infrastructure growth, said Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business.

Sesa Goa, a Vedanta Group company has built its sustainable development agenda on its parent company i.e. on four pillars - Responsible Stewardship; Building Strong Relationships; Adding and Sharing Value; and Strategic Communications.

These are developed in line with the company’s core values, its internal and external sustainability imperatives (such as materiality), UNGC's 10 principles, United Nation's SDGs, and the standards set by International Finance Corporation (IFC), ICMM, and OECD.

Mazumdar said, on the ground the sustainability initiatives are highly effective through various programs. Key among them are the Sanquelim reclaimed mines, where there is now a very successful Sesa Football Academy and a Sesa Technical School. The Drought Mitigation Measures in Chitradurga, Community Medical Centre in Karnataka, reduction of soil erosion through Geo-textiles, and Village Computer Literacy programmes are some focused undertakings which aim to empower and nourish livelihoods.

Vedanta Sesa Goa has also worked towards strengthening the role and status of women in villages through efforts such as Sesa Mahila Hitvardhini in Goa, and Women SHG Federation in Karnataka.

The company is taking part at the Mining Mazma an event is sponsored by the Ministry of Mines and organized by Federation of Indian Mining Industries (FIMI).

“The annual mining industry event is an important milestone for Sesa Goa as a company which is at the spearhead of driving and living the sustainable growth credo in everything it does,”Mazumdar said.

