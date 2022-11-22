Vedanta has announced third interim dividend of ₹17.50 a share for the current financial year. This will lead to an outgo of ₹6,505 crore, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

The record date for the dividend has been fixed as November 30.

“The Board of Directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday have approved third interim dividend of ₹ 17.50 per equity share or 1750 per cent on face value of ₹1 per share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to about ₹6,505 crore,” the company said in a filing.

The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, it added.

So far, the company has paid two interim dividends of ₹31.5 and ₹19.5 per equity share in May and July. This has led to a total outgo of ₹11,710 crore and ₹7,250 crore.

Including the recent dividend announced, Vedanta interim dividend payout adds up to ₹25,465 crore. Vedanta’s holding company, Vedanta Resources, will receive nearly 70 per cent or ₹17,825 crore, of the overall dividend payout.

Last month, Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group had received shareholders approval for a proposal to transfer ₹12,857 crore from its general reserve to its profit and loss account.

Shares of the company were up 0.71 per cent to ₹310 on Tuesday.