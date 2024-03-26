Veeda Clinical Research Limited, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) on Tuesday announced that it has acquired Heads, a privately held European CRO, which specialises in conducting clinical trials in oncology.

Through this acquisition, Veeda entered the league of global CROs with integrated capabilities to extend contract research services from discovery to clinical development, extending to post commercial launch, the Ahmedabad-based company stated in an official release. Established in 2010, Heads has operational presence in 25 multiple strategically important locations across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific region.

Sharing details related to common synergies between Veeda and Heads, Dr Mahesh Bhalgat, Group – CEO of Veeda Clinical Research, stated, “With the growing emphasis on global clinical trials, this acquisition now positions Veeda to offer access to a very diverse population for conducting large scale multi-geography trials efficiently. Both organisations are focused towards driving equitable access to trials and fostering the development of innovative treatments worldwide. The acquisition brings together a unique team of scientists and researchers, having deep therapeutic area expertise in Oncology research. This equips Veeda to build long and enduring site relationships across geographies.”

Unique opportunity

“The acquisition provides Heads a strong operational platform and an opportunity to expand its expertise and capabilities to the Indian and South-East Asian markets. India’s diverse demographic profile provides a unique opportunity to conduct clinical trials, especially in therapeutic areas including oncology, diabetes, hypertension, infectious diseases, and special diseases,” the company stated.

With this acquisition, Veeda’s global pharmaceutical and biotech clients can now leverage the unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across Europe, US, and Asia Pacific, it added. Dr. George Kouvatseas, Partner, Heads. “During the integration phase, Heads will continue to offer uninterrupted support to client programs. The Veeda and Heads organisation together are committed to nimble operations through a structured integration process without impact to ongoing client programs.”