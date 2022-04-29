Vegan health wellness brand Fitspire raises $3,00,000 funding

Fitspire, a vegan health-wellness brand, has raised $3,00,000 in funding from global investors—Ivor Braganza,Director of Next 5 Oman and Rajesh Sud, Managing Director , Financial Services, Bharti group.

Fitspire, owned by Starcap Wellness Pvt. Ltd., raised an undisclosed foreign direct investment (FDI) round earlier this year. In 2020, Fitspire raised a $2,00,000 pre-seed round led by singer Sukhbir Singh. In 2021, the brand raised another FDI round of $2,50,000 from multiple angels.

Expansion plans

The Delhi-based nutrition and wellness start-up will use the fresh funds to further strengthen its ecosystem and accelerate market expansion, build the brand, and create new revenue streams.

Founded in 2020 by IIM Lucknow alumnus Vipen Jain, Fitspire provides various health and wellness products in the nutritional segment. The brand is focussed on vegan health products and caters to sports-nutrition, general health wellness, personal and child wellness.

Vipen Jain, Cofounder, Fitspire, said, “More people in India are becoming increasingly aware of how diets influence animal welfare, climate change, and obviously impact health. These above findings led us to launch Fitspire and we have been backed by some of the great minds in the start-up and corporate world.”

“The funds will be utilised to promote research and development of the product and expand our services in tier 2 cities to the international market this year,” said Jain.

Jain further added that Fitspire’s sales grew by more than 50 per cent in 2021 on the back of growing demand for vegan products, consistent customer engagement, product expansion, and an omnichannel approach.

Brangnaza said, “ Fitspire has built some innovative healthcare products and supplements to integrate the healthcare system and players even further. Their high growth numbers, healthy balance sheet, and vision to become the largest vegan health brand globally are commendable. I am excited to come on board and witness the brand grow leaps and bounds.”

“Understanding the current market environment, competition, and consumer trends is crucial for a new business. Vipen and his team have made a very good effort in understanding the current consumer requirements and fulfilling the same through their product range,” said Sud.