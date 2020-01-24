Venkataramanan to attend to ED summons, says Tata Sons

Art on a drawstring
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
Tata Sons on Friday said R Venkataramanan, former non-executive nominee Director of the company, will attend to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate. Based on a due enquiry undertaken by Air Asia India, there has been no wrongdoing by him, Tata Sons said in a statement.
The ED has summoned Venkataramanan, who was also Tata Trusts’ managing trustee earlier, to be present before it on February 10, along with relevant documents in connection with a money laundering case. He had quit Tata Trusts last year amid allegations of misuse of I-T exemptions and is under the lens of investigative agencies. He had also resigned from RNT Associates Pvt Ltd, the personal investment vehicle of Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata.
The ED had earlier registered the case on the basis of an FIR lodged by the CBI in April 2018.
“A section of the media has reported that R Venkataramanan had ignored summons by the ED and agencies on three occasions. During the relevant period, Venkataramanan was a non-executive nominee Director of Tata Sons on the board of Air Asia India Limited. Such an allegation is factually incorrect. Venkataramanan has not ignored summons from ED or other agency,” the statement from Tata Sons said.
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...