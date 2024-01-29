Veranda Learning Solutions Limited announced an alliance with BVM Global Schools, aiming to elevate K-12 education outcomes to provide academic and non-academic services.

The company informed, this alliance is set to influence over 5000 active students across the schools and focuses on improving academics and administrative efficiencies. Veranda will contribute insights and directives to support the growth of the BVM Global brand. The key objectives include enhancing academic excellence, expanding into new territories, and positively impacting a broader student base.

Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman of Veranda Learning Solutions, said, “Our collaboration with BVM Global is a commitment to providing a well-rounded education. Beyond STEM and robotics, our programs encompass teacher empowerment, diverse career pathways, and sports education to nurture holistic development.”

Subramanyam Kantheti, CEO of Veranda K-12, said, “Our goal is to create a K-12 Schools ecosystem that can impact the learner outcomes of one million students over the next five years. BVM Global Schools is our flagship alliance in that direction, and we are looking out for similar K-12 Schools which would like to collaborate with us in connection with their school operations and academics.”

However, the shares went down by 0.67 per cent 281.45 at 2.21 p.m. on the BSE.