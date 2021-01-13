Vermicelli man Mydam Kishan Rao of Bambino Agro passes away

Mydam Kishan Rao, the founder of Bambino Agro Food Industries Limited, and known for popular Bambino vermicelli and Ampro and Ganta brands, is no more. He passed away on January 12, aged 83.

The listed company in a regulatory filing announced the demise of Myadam Kishan Rao, Chairman and Managing Director. He was the founder promoter, who spearheaded and pioneered the vermicelli industry in India.

Kishan Rao, who was earlier engaged in his successful business of cheroots and later Ampro biscuits, made it very big in the sector with Bambino Agro.

According to sources, vermicelli's idea struck him after a visit to a trade fair in Germany, where he saw a pilot plant and later decided to set up a vermicelli plant in the country.

The company's Bambino semia (vermicelli) upma and payasam (semia kheer) are the two most popular dishes across households in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and across several markets in the country.

He started his first plant in Bibinagar, near Hyderabad which continues to be the largest plant with a capacity of 200-tonne.

Also, it later established plants in Delhi, Indore, Gurgaon, Nagpur and Tirupati.

Kishan Rao was focused on developing the vermicelli industry and thereby the per capita consumption of vermicelli in India. In his earlier interaction with the media, he had always expressed focus on increasing the country's per capita consumption.

Apart from being a significant player in vermicelli, the company also exports to several overseas markets, including the US, UAE, Australia, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand and Africa.