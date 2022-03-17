Vizag Steel Plant privatisation: Protection committee calls for bandh on March 28

The Vizag Steel Plant Protection Committee has called for a bandh in Vizag in protest against the Centre’s decision to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP).

The committee, formed by the representatives from different trade unions, had appealed to the people of the ‘steel city’ in Andhra Pradesh to support them in pressurizing the government of India to reverse its decision on the divestment of the plant.

400 days and counting...

The popular agitation against the privatisation proposal including relay hunger strikes completed 400 days on Thursday. The committee plans to stage a protest in Delhi collecting signatures from members of the parliament and the State legislature in support of its demand to halt the privatisation move, according to a statement.

The agitation by the workers of the VSP and other stakeholders began in February last year after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved 100 per cent strategic sale/privatisation of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) along with its joint ventures and subsidiaries. RINL is the corporate entity of VSP.