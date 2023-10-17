VKC Group, a leading footwear manufacturer, has ventured into the Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) landscape with its first store in Chennai. The exclusive stores will be known as ‘My VKC’ across the country. The inaugural My VKC outlet was unveiled by VKC Mammed Koya, Chairman, VKC Group.

My VKC store displayed and sold all the power brands from VKC, including VKC Pride, VKC Debon, GoodSpot, EEZY, #Debongo, and Ja.May.Ka. Through ‘My VKC’ stores, the brand addressed the needs of the common man in India.

The store showcased a vast range of highly fashionable designs in sandals, open wear, v-straps, sports shoes, slip-ons, clogs, slides, romans, flip flops, etc. Orthocare footwear was also available at the store.

VKC had always campaigned for the #ShopLocal concept. VKC was the first company in India to launch a #ShopLocal campaign nationwide during the Covid pandemic to energize and rejuvenate small and medium neighbourhood shopkeepers and businesses across the country.

