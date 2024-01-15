European auto major Volkswagen Group's car sales in India grew around 8 per cent year-on-year to 145,713 units in 2023, the company said on Monday.

Of this, domestic sales stood at 101,465 units, while 44,248 units were exported, it said in a statement.

The company had sold 134,667 cars in the January-December period of 2022, and increased 8 per cent to 145,713 units in 2023.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has five luxury car brands -- Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini -- under it.

The group maintained steady sales momentum in 2023, with domestic sales soaring past 100,000 units for the second year in a row, the company said.

Exports grew 32 per cent year-on-year with 44,248 units shipped from India, underlining the company's expanding global reach, it said.

Additionally, the group's overall customer deliveries witnessed a 4 per cent growth in the domestic market, indicating a robust market presence, the company said.

It also said the group delivered over 10,000 cars in December last year alone, adding that Made-in-India models built on the MQB-A0-IN platform remain key contributors in delivering substantial volumes.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen has India's three luxury brands -- Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini -- all logged a double-digit growth during 2023, indicative of the market's appetite for premium mobility, it stated.

Meanwhile, Skoda consolidated its sales in the previous year, reinforcing a strong foundation for future expansion, the company said.

The company maintained consistent growth in the past year, said Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

"Our Made-in-India models have become synonymous with world-class quality, robustness, style, driving dynamics, and safety. Meanwhile, our luxury range continues to perform strongly and create records," Arora said.

"Powering Ahead in 2024, we are looking at reaching more customers in India and expanding our reach in the international market," he said.

Further advancing this goal, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is strategically placed to support the group's ASEAN market strategy, he said.

The company has launched the Parts Expedition Centre at the Chakan facility in Pune to support locally-manufactured parts supplies for production in Vietnam starting from 2024, according to Arora.

"These initiatives represent major strides toward expanding our market presence on a broader scale," he added.

Arora said the company remains committed to diversifying its offerings with an enhanced mix of electric (BEV) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models which will be offered to the customers via the group's 590-plus touchpoints across India.

"The steady growth we've achieved in 2023 serves as a beacon for our sales and marketing strategy, which is rooted in innovation and customer-centricity. Navigating into 2024, our strategy pivots towards elevating customer experience and reinforcing our extensive portfolio in India," said Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director, Group Sales, Marketing and Digital, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

