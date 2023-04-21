Volkswagen India is currently focussed squarely only on its India 2.0 models. The Taigun and the Virtus have been built on the specially developed MQB-AO-IN platform and these models are going to be the mainstay of VW in the country. With a customer base that is on average more loyal, demanding and engaged with its products, VW India says that it gets a lot of feedback from its buyers. With fewer cars to choose from, its customers have probably also felt the need for even more depth within the whittled down portfolio. Also, with so many of the higher end features being loaded onto the top-trim variants amongst the vehicles of many manufacturers, the need for offering choice to buyers in the lower price segments becomes imperative in a diverse market like ours.

Volkswagen’s trim strategy is categorised according to its three car lines. And in keeping with the need to widen the choice, and to democratise its Performance line, Volkswagen India has now made the GT badge more accessible for customers. With a lot of customer feedback and potential demand coming in, it has also introduced the manual transmission on the top-trim Virtus GT Plus that is powered by the 1.5L TSI EVO engine. The GT Plus 1.5L has been offered only with the 7-speed DSG gearbox till now. One interesting statistic shared by VW Brand Director Ashish Gupta is that the current mix between the one-litre and the 1.5-litre engines for both the Virtus and the Taigun is about 60:40 or 65:35. With the introduction of the manual transmission for the 1.5L, the company is hoping that the mix will gradually settle at an even 50:50 level.

At its annual conference earlier this week, VW has also announced the introduction of two new variants of the Volkswagen Taigun : GT Plus MT and GT DSG. As part of a slew of new launches, it has also debuted a new exterior body colour ‘Lava Blue’ on the Virtus and Taigun across all variants.

More colourways are coming in for customers of the Virtus sedan and the Taigun compact SUV. Making their entry with the brand’s special ‘GT Limited Collection’, will be limited volumes of the Virtus GT Plus DSG and GT Plus manual in an exclusive ’Deep Black Pearl’ finish, the Taigun GT Plus DSG and GT Plus manual in ‘Deep Black Pearl’ and ‘Carbon Steel Matt’ finishes. For fans of limited editions, personalisation and off-roading, VW showcased its upcoming special editions on the Taigun ‘Sport’ and ‘Trail’ as part of the ‘GT Limited collection’. These were on display at the annual conference. In addition, the Taigun GT Plus MT and Taigun GT Plus DSG adorn a new matte finish exterior body colour, Matte Carbon Steel Grey.

Black is the new orange

Though there is a high preference for white, black is fast catching up and vehicles in black have a special charm; especially sedans. Enhancing the sporty appeal further on the Performance line, Volkswagen India is introducing a Deep Black Pearl colour on the GT Plus variants of the Taigun and Virtus. In addition, the Taigun GT Plus MT and Taigun GT Plus DSG will also be offered with the Carbon Steel Grey in ‘Matte’ finish.

Market introduction of all the new variants and the ‘GT Limited Collection’ is expected to commence from June 2023 onwards in a phased manner across cities. The numbers are likely to be limited to a few hundreds. So, if you were looking out for these options, then it would be advisable to make your booking now online.

Features like auto headlamps and auto coming/ leaving home lights, were added to the Highline variants of the Taigun and Virtus last month. The two models are RDE and E20 compliant. The two India 2.0 vehicles have been adjudged with a 5-star Global NCAP rating in adult and child occupant protection. In-line with government regulations to enhance the adoption of safety among occupants, seat belt reminder is now standard on the Taigun and Virtus manufactured from April 1, 2023. VW is also looking at bringing in some of its global models through the parts and components route in the near future. And its electrification roadmap could lead to the introduction of its first electric for India by 2025.