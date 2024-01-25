Volkswagen India is planning to achieve a 20 per cent growth in sales in 2024. The company will also expand its presence in the hinterland.

In 2023, the company saw an 8 per cent increase in retail sales with 43,700 car deliveries. The company’s Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan recorded a growth of over 20 per cent in retail sales in 2023.

“There’s substantial room for increasing sales performance in the high-growth Taigun SUV segment, a pivotal space in the Indian automotive industry. In the sedan segment, where we already command a 20 per cent share, our goal for the year is to emerge as the leader in this segment across all markets we operate in. Our growth target for 2024 ranges between 15 per cent and 20 per cent,” Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen India, told businessline.

In 2023, the company saw up to 60 per cent of its sales coming from higher-end variants.

“With Virtus, we maintained the number one spot in 2023 across 16 major markets in India, in the mid-size sedan segment. Looking at specific data points within our portfolio, both the Taigun and Virtus have demonstrated strong customer acceptance,” he said.

The pre-owned car business, too, witnessed growth and reached 30,000 sales in 2023 from 3,000 car sales in 2018.

Touchpoints Expansion

With the uptick in demand for its vehicles from non-metro cities, Volkswagen India plans to expand its touchpoints in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. In 2023, the company added 45 touchpoints in 27 new cities.

“Positioned as a premium player focusing on urban centres, we have recognised the significant growth potential in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. These smaller markets are experiencing astronomical growth, sometimes outpacing even larger metropolitan areas. We have increased our presence in traditional strongholds by introducing smaller formats such as city stores. Into 2024, we aim to continue this strategy by adding another 20 to 25 new car sales touchpoints across the country,” Ashish Gupta added.