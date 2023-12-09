Advertisers relied heavily on celebs to promote their products during the recently concluded ICC Men’s World Cup. In terms of share of ad volumes, Rahul Dravid, Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant emerged as the top five celebrities seen in ads during this year’s World Cup, as per the latest report by TAM Sports.

“The volume of ads featuring celebrity endorsements increased by 55 per cent in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 compared to the ICC World Cup held in 2019,” the report by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research stated. Sports celebs-endorsed ads had a higher share of 58 per cent in terms of ad volumes followed by film actors at 30 per cent during the recently concluded World Cup. Film actresses-endorsed ads had a share of 11 per cent. TV actors-endorsed ads had a minscule share during this year’s World Cup.

In terms of overall share of celeb endorsed ad volumes, Rahul Dravid topped the celebs rankings with 9 per cent share, followed by Shah Rukh Khan and MS Dhoni, with 7 per cent share each. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were also among the top five celebs in rankings with 6 per cent share each, the TAM Sports report noted.

The top five brands that banked on celebs for their campaigns in terms of ad volumes during the World Cup included Vimal Elaichi, Kamala Pasand Eliachi, Dream11, Bharat Petroleum and Thums Up.