Industry majors Volvo CE, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Mahindra Group, and JK Tyres unveiled their newest launches at Excon, a construction equipment exhibition in Bengaluru.

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) showcased a range of electric and diesel-powered machines to promote more sustainable operations in mining, material handling, steel, cement, and urban infrastructure sectors. Among the nine machines introduced, seven were electric while the rest were diesel-powered.

“Despite our range of diesel-powered machines that are the most fuel-efficient in the market, we think electric is the future. It needs visibility and understanding. We want our customers to know the switch from diesel to electric will benefit them from a cost perspective and durability. We hope that by 2030, 35 per cent of our machines will be electric”, Dimitrov Krishnan, Managing Director told businessline.

The company is also renting out its line of electric machines to customers in an equipment-as-a-service model. The customers, once used to the products, can make a purchase. “The idea is to enable an easy path to the adoption of electric”, said Krishnan.

Tata Motors showcased an eco-friendly range of commercial vehicles -trucks and tippers engineered for the construction and infrastructure sectors, along with vehicles powered by green fuels, including Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) and battery electric. Alongside were aggregates including engines designed for industrial equipment, axles, and gensets.

Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland unveiled the H6 engines the company claims have the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Among the six products launched were a Hydrogen-powered engine, two diesel engines, an exhaust after-treatment system, a diesel exhaust fluid tank, and a diesel generator to meet the latest Indian (CPCB 4+) norms.

Tyre manufacturer JK Tyre launched 11 new Off-the-Road (OTR) tyres designed for Reach Stackers (container handling equipment), to support Motor Grader operations and for the mining tipper trucks functioning in rough terrains.

(Reporting by BL Intern Sanjana B)