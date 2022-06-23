Volvo Group India launches green casting for global engines

Volvo Group in India on Thursday launched its first green casting built by Brakes India that will go into building its engines. India is one of the key sources for Volvo Group’s global casting requirements.

The manufacturing plant will operate on solar and wind energy, and will eliminate the use of diesel with electric ladle preheater, a solution developed with Afeco India.

The green castings will include bearing caps and bearing housing for select Volvo engines which translates to 8,500 tonnes of CO 2 reduction for the Swedish brand. These castings utilise scrap, alloys and raw materials which are 100 per cent free of radioactive material. It involves recycling of metallic scrap generated by other industries to manufacture a usable product.

‘Kickstarting a revolution’

These castings are certified by the Confederation of Indian Industry – Green Products and Services Council. As per their definition, the manufacturing of green casting involves the elimination of toxic chemicals and elements, has zero carbon footprint, uses minimal resources, where products can be recycled and reused, and comes with eco-friendly packaging.

Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director, Volvo Group in India, said, “India is a home base for the Volvo Group and we not only ‘Make in India’ but also design, process, sell and source from India to the world. Green casting has the potential to kickstart a revolution in the casting manufacturing process for a sustainable future.”