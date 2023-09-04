Volvo Car India launched its first-born electric vehicle C40 Recharge in India. The luxury car was introduced at an introductory price of ₹61,25,000.

The car has a 78kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 530 km. The car has a power of 408hp, 660 Nm torque with a top speed of 180 km/h, and a Li-Ion type battery the weight of the battery is 500 kg.

The bookings of C40 will open from Tuesday evening and the delivery will commence from September.

The car will be sold online directly by Volvo and customers will be able to place the order from the Volvo Car India website. The bookings can be made with a refundable deposit of ₹1,00,000.

“Electric vehicles are a developing market and we sell 26 per cent of our vehicles as electric vehicles. The C40 Recharge has a Euro NCAP five-star rating for safety performance. Like all our offerings the C40 Recharge is also assembled at our plant in Hosakote in Bengaluru and is a reflection of our commitment to the Indian market,” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

C40 Recharge will have an 8-year battery warranty, a year comprehensive car warranty, a year Volvo service package, three-year roadside assistance and a wall box charger of 11 kW.

