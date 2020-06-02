VR-enabled travel platform QuaQua raises $1 million from Anthill Ventures, others

Sailesh Sigatapu, Partner, Anthill Ventures, said: “A content-first travel network is a revolutionary change in the industry. QuaQua has the DNA to execute this new paradigm and we are excited in partnering with them.”

Reddy, co-founder and Head of Finance Strategy, said: “Being the first metasearch in the world for attractions, activities and events, QuaQua’s focus has been to create super-engaging content and revenue generation.”

Shah, co-founder and CEO, said: “QuaQua has received over 20 million video views in the past four months with 12 minutes average time spent by a user.”

QuaQua currently has over 2.5 million users from 100-plus countries. The content on the platform is free for all users with the idea of promoting sustainable tourism.

The start up plans to leverage the funds raised to enhance its user experience and build an end-to-end AI- (artificial intelligence) and content-driven travel platform. The platform will cover a customer’s journey from travel inspiration to planning, bookings, travel support and sharing travel memories.

Founded in 2016 by Purav Shah and Sandesh Reddy, the Hyderabad-based start-up has closed its first round of institutional investment. QuaQua integrates VR-enabled travel content, meta-information, community and bookings for every point of interest, including best-in-class travel experiences.

QuaQua, an immersive travel platform that creates virtual reality (VR)-enabled content for the travel and tourism industry, has secured a funding of $1 million from Anthill Ventures and other existing investors.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!