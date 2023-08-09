VST Tillers Tractors, a farm equipment manufacturer, today launched its series 9 range of compact tractors in six new models that will be available this month.

The series 9 range of compact tractors, 18 HP upwards, aims to further establish its leadership position in the 4WD compact tractor segment in the country. These new series of tractors are designed and developed at its Hosur plant.

Growing farm needs

The six new models are in the range of 18 HP to 36 HP. According to the company, the series 9 by VST is themost advanced compact range with international design and technological integration to address the growing needs of farm mechanisation in orchards, horticulture, traditional agriculture crops, and non-agriculture fields.

“The launch of the new series of tractors is in line with our commitment to farm mechanisation of multiple crops and enriching the lives of Indian farmers. With the Indian farming community embracing newer technologies that are innovative and efficient, our series range will be the most advanced and versatile tractor offering in its segment,” said Antony Cherukara, CEO, VST Tillers Tractors.

The ergonomics of the new tractor include a raised platform, a premium look, projector headlamps, a heat protector shield, a new-generation instrument cluster, a deluxe seat, and a short turning radius. These versatile tractors offer a wide range of applications and can be used with tillers, rotavators, MB ploughs, ridger, duck foot cultivators, sprayers, loaders, haulage, threshers, gensets, and many more.