Waaree Energies on Monday said that it has successfully supplied 850 megawatt (MW) solar PV modules for projects under development in the US by Acciona Energia, a Spain based renewable energy company.

Both the companies also announced a three-year agreement in which Waaree will supply another 1.5 gigawatt (GW) of solar modules to Acciona for additional US projects from 2024-2026, Waaree Energies said.

In supplying 850 MW solar PV modules, Waaree delivered its monocrystalline passivated emitter and rear cell panels for four major solar projects: 56 MW in Fort Bend (Texas); 129 MW in High Point (Illinois); 288 MW in Union (Ohio); and 375 MW in Red Tailed Hawk Solar (Texas) projects, it added.

With these successful deliveries, Waaree has now supplied more than 4 GW of solar modules to customers in the US in 2023.

Waaree delivered the modules four weeks ahead of schedule, enabling Acciona to meet its project commercial operation date timelines.

TOPCON modules

Under the terms of the three year supply agreement, Waaree Energies will supply Acciona with an additional 1.5 GW of its N Type TOPCON modules for projects in the US from 2024 to 2026. A total of 2.34 GW of order is to be delivered, out of which Waaree Energies has already delivered 850 MW.

In line with Waaree’s commitment toward ensuring the appropriate standards of product quality and performance, the solar modules supplied for the projects have undergone internal and third-party quality testing.

Waaree Energies India Director of Sales Sunil Rathi said “With successful deliveries of solar PV modules for projects such as High Point, Fort Bend, Union, and Red Tailed Hawk, Waaree Energies has established itself as one of the reliable solar modules suppliers operating in the US market. At a time when the US solar sector has faced supply chain challenges, Waaree has showcased its ability to deliver reliable module supplies while demonstrating a commitment toward maintaining product quality standards.”

The US solar market has seen an average annual growth of 24 per cent over the past 10 years, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), and growth is expected to continue.

In the first half of 2023, solar comprised 45 per cent of all new generating capacity. 4.4 per cent of single-family homes in the US have solar PV systems installed, and that is expected to grow to 15 per cent by 2030, per an analysis of government research by USA Facts.