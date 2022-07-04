WABAG bags repeat desalination order worth ₹430 cr from Reliance

Va Tech WABAG, a leading player in the water technology space, has secured a repeat order from Reliance Industries Ltd for ₹430 crore for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a 53 MLD desalination plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat. WABAG has already executed a 24 MLD SWRO plant on the same premises.

The new EPC order includes design, engineering, procurement, supply, construction, erection, pre-commissioning, commissioning and performance guarantee test run of the seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant, slated to be built on the premises of RIL’s mammoth refinery at Jamnagar, according to a statement. This plant, which is scheduled to be completed over a 21-month period, will employ state-of-the-art pre-treatment in the form of lamella clarification, filtration and ultrafiltration followed by reverse osmosis technologies to convert seawater into process water.

RIL has been a key account of WABAG for over two decades. This order, which was won against an international competition, is yet another significant milestone in WABAG’s journey of technology leadership, proficiency in the global water market and excellence in desalination technology, said S Natrajan, Head-Sales & Marketing, India Cluster.