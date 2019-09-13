Wagh Bakri Tea brews expansion plan with wider product range, greater volume sales

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
Ahmedabad-based packaged tea maker Wagh Bakri Tea Group expects a 10 per cent growth in volume sales backed by product expansion and geographical diversification. The company registered volume sales of around 40 million kg last year.
Wagh Bakri, which currently has 13 tea lounges across the country, is looking to set up 30 more over the next 12 months.
“We are currently present in 17 States. We have been growing slowly and gradually and are looking at 10 per cent growth in volume sales this year,” Paras Desai, Executive Director, Wagh Bakri, told BusinessLine. He was in the city to attend the trustea council meeting on Thursday.
Per information available on the company’s website, it has a turnover of over ₹1,100 crore. Exports account for nearly 5 per cent of its volume sales and have been witnessing a steady growth. The company exports to over 40 countries in North America, Europe, Africa and West Asia.
Wagh Bakri, which has been witnessing rising demand for its instant tea range, is looking to roll out more products aimed at the health and wellness segment, said Desai while refusing to share further details. Wellness teas usually incorporate herbs, spices, and other ingredients to offer health benefits.
The ₹10,000-crore packet tea market accounts for roughly 50 per cent of the country’s total tea consumption of 1 billion kg. The segment is currently dominated by brands such as Tata Tea, Brooke Bond and Wagh Bakri.
Packet tea, which is essentially considered to be value-added tea, ensures higher margins compared to bulk tea.
According to a study conducted by the Tea Board of India, the demand for packet tea is on the rise — it is preferred by close to 80 per cent of urban and around 75 per cent of rural households. The perception that packet tea is adulteration-free and has better storage options are the key factors driving its growth.
Favourable demographic factors such as an increase in disposable incomes and aspiration levels and rising health consciousness have contributed to the shift from loose tea to packet tea, the study said.
According to Desai, the company’s tea lounges have found great acceptance among consumers. It is therefore looking to set up about 30 more of them.
“Our lounges are currently in Ahmedabad, Goa, Mumbai and Delhi, among others. As we expand our lounges we would like to target North India,” he said.
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
The Pulsar 125 Neon has a shade of desperation about it. But it does seem like a logical extension for the ...
Allies of two decades must focus on strengthening the bond and healing past wounds
Some big auto brands have chosen to skip the event
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports