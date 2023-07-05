Remondis Aqua India Pvt. Ltd (RAIPL), an industrial wastewater management solutions provider and a subsidiary of Remondis Aqua, is planning to expand its presence in the southern market with a focus on large industries across automobile, tanneries, chemical, and textile industries.

Remondis Aqua is the water management division of the environmental services group Remondis, which is again a part of the Germany-based family-owned group Rethmann. The group’s three main business divisions include Remondis (Water management services), Rhenus (logistics solution), and Saria (products for agriculture and animal feed industries).

The Remondis division, in turn, has three business interests: recycling, waste management, and aqua (water management). The Indian subsidiary is part of the aqua division, and it counts Evonik Catalysts India, Volkswagen Group, Polyplastics, Omega Fish Meal, and Jain Irrigation as some of its major clients.

Speaking to businessline, T Venkata Subramanian, MD, RAIPL, said the company has been operating in India for 15 years and is headquartered in Mumbai. “We have recently opened an office in Chennai with a focus on the southern market,” he added.

Subramanian said the industrial waste water treatment company will leverage its global references to target companies in the automobile, tannery, chemicals, and textile industries both in Tamil Nadu and in the south.