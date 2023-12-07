US-based Waters Corporation, an analytical laboratory instrument and software company, inaugurated its new Global Capability Centre (GCC), set up with an investment of $16 million (Rs 133 crore) in RMZ Eco World tech park, Bellandur.

The new workspace will recruit over 300 employees for roles in software engineering, technology, product development, data analytics, and IT. Adding to the 431 currently employed, this decision marks a 70 per cent increase in recruitment.

India was its strongest and fastest-growing market, making it one of its top five countries with the largest sales, the company said. In the third quarter of 2023, the company made 20 per cent of its total Asia-Pacific revenues from India alone, it said.

Udit Batra, President and CEO of Waters Corporation, said, “India continues to be one of our fastest-growing markets and a key location for the talent we need to drive global customer success and innovation forward. The Waters India GCC is an integrated extension of our global team”.

Waters has six regional offices in India, with its headquarters in Bengaluru. The company supplies analytical technology to industries such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences, food and beverage, and clinical instruments. It currently has more than 2,300 laboratories in India.

“Opening the Waters GCC is a significant milestone for our team in India. We chose Bengaluru because of the availability and depth of talent, the friendly business environment, and its proximity to our customers,” said T Anilkumar, General Manager of Waters India Pvt. Ltd.

